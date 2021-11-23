FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Raised by DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $12.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.88. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $252.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.88. The company has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,414.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

