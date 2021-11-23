FY2024 Earnings Forecast for MP Materials Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for MP Materials in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 3.93. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

