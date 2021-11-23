Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

