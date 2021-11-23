Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.90.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
