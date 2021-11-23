GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Down 17.1% in October

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 837,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the October 14th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,752. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

