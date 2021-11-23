GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.60.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 318.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 410,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. GDS has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 0.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GDS will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.