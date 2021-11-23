Gems (GEM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,784.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $472,465.45 and approximately $53,784.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gems has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00240583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.