Genaro Network (GNX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.57 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $21.19 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00046850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00234331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

