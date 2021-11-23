Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Releases Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Genasys has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Genasys alerts:

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Genasys by 33.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Genasys by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens started coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.