General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215,458 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,058 shares in the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.53. 134,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,695,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.31, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. General Electric has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

