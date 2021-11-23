General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in General Electric were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $1,648,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 54.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

