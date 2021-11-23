Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.22). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $50,833,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $42,134,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GENI opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

