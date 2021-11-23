GeoDB (GEO) Trading Down 32.3% This Week

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $41,961.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00234930 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,035,915 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

