Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of First Financial Northwest worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 37.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FFNW opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

