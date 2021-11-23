Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westwater Resources were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 648.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 417,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWR opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

