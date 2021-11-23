Geode Capital Management LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Isoray were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Isoray by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Isoray by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Isoray by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.90. Isoray, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

