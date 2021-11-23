Geode Capital Management LLC Has $948,000 Position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

