Geode Capital Management LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 72,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 15,039.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 69,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $701,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,852,866 shares of company stock worth $4,086,606 in the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

