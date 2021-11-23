Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,786 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after buying an additional 176,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 421,357 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.