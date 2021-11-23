Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 63,247 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BGSF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BGSF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,246 shares of company stock valued at $608,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGSF opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BGSF Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

