Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.31 ($111.72).

GXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($127.27) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($97.95) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €80.70 ($91.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 29.23. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €75.60 ($85.91) and a 12-month high of €100.90 ($114.66). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

