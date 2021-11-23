GFG Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 22,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,760. The stock has a market cap of $435.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.06. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Seamus M. Mcgill acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,377 over the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.