GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $8.19 on Tuesday, reaching $288.65. The stock had a trading volume of 273,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,919. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.51. The company has a market cap of $282.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.37.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

