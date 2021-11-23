GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $4,268,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.23. 20,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,851. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.28 and a 200 day moving average of $440.51. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.57 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

