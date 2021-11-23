GFG Capital LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $651.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $637.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.85. The company has a market capitalization of $288.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.84 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

