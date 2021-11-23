GFG Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 426,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,277 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. 88,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.