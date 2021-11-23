Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

FLT opened at $223.94 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

