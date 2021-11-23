Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

