Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

PFE opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

