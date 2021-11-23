Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,809 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,665 shares of company stock worth $39,582,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

