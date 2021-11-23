Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

NYSE ABBV opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.07 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.