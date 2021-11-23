Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 116.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,523.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,473.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,438.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock worth $24,532,645. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

