Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 26,007 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,007 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

