Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,246,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,672.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 30,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,276,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 801,323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

