Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,930 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $949,353. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

