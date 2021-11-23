Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 3,080 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $147.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

