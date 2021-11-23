Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

