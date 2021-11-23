Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.51. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 15,946 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 17.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

