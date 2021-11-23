GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.03.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $63.99 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

