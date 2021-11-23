Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $330.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $283.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.27.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

