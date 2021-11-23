Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. 331,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

