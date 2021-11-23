Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.05.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

