Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $12.82 Million Stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.71% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.16. 1,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,439. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99.

