Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $22.96 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,628. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.22.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

