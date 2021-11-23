Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $45.11 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

