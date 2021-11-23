Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.79. 12,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

