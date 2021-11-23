Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 3,464 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.7% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $155,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $625.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,748. The stock has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $651.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

