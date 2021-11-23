Golden Goose Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,624.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $348,188.94 and approximately $70,624.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00089426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.05 or 0.07493794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.85 or 1.00005387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

