Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from $1.03 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Reports First Positive EPS” and dated November 12, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

AUMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $69.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

