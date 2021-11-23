Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Cutera worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 79.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 139,796 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Cutera stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $743.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.