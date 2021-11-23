Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,755 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Huron Consulting Group worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HURN. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

